Carnation Program
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Israel is the Confederacy
A global freedom struggle for democracy
Oct 7
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July 2026
A Socialist Campaign for the Presidency to Win an Arms Embargo and Advance the Movement for Medicare for All
DSA for AOC for an Arms Embargo and Medicare for All
Jul 13
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Carnation Program
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January 2026
Make 2026 About Medicare for All and an Arms Embargo
Medicare for All and an arms embargo against Israel are poised to be the defining issues in Democratic primaries and the 2026 Congressional elections.
Jan 21
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© 2026 Carnation Program
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