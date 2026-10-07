Carnation Program

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ymg's avatar
ymg
1d

Hilarious. Stretch credulity to liken Israel to the Confederacy while you say not a word about the actual slavery, gender apartheid and genocide practiced by Hamas, the Houtis and Iran and your Islamist bedfellows. You are hilariously self-deluded.

Reply
Share
Melting's avatar
Melting
1d

You have a lot of good ideas in this article but titling it and ending it with "Israel is the Confederacy" is hyperbolic

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Carnation Program · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture